Systems Engineer Chicago

Location United States,

Remuneration $120 - $135 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 18th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Systems Engineer - Chicago

My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago looking to add a Systems Engineer to support, design, deploy and maintain their high-performance platform.

Skills Preferred

  • Experience in automation of daily software and hardware related issues
  • Advanced experience with a variety of Linux distributions
  • Ability to script in common language (Python, Bash)
  • Knowledge of database systems, including MySQL and PostgresSQL
  • Experience with monitoring and configuration management tools
  • Experience in troubleshooting multicast and TCP-related issues

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.

