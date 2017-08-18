Systems Engineer - Chicago



My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago looking to add a Systems Engineer to support, design, deploy and maintain their high-performance platform.



Skills Preferred



Experience in automation of daily software and hardware related issues

Advanced experience with a variety of Linux distributions

Ability to script in common language (Python, Bash)

Knowledge of database systems, including MySQL and PostgresSQL

Experience with monitoring and configuration management tools

Experience in troubleshooting multicast and TCP-related issues

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.