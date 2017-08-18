The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Marketing Manager

Location United States,

Remuneration $90 - $130 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 18th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Marketing Manager for a financial technology firm that provides CRM services, virtual data rooms, and cloud software solutions into the financial services sector. Looking for a strong Marketing candidate that has experience marketing to buy side firms and banks. The ideal candidate loves being in a hands on role where they will be responsible for developing marketing materials. You should have past experience developing and executing a go to market strategy.

My client is a company that started in 2001 that has become one of the leaders in its space. Looking for candidates that like to be in a collaborative, hands on, and open environment. You would be workly directly with the Head of Marketing on a daily basis.


Responsibilities:

  • Participate in creating a go to market strategy
  • Create different marketing tactics and materials for multiple marketing channels
  • Work alongside the product and sales team to create the best strategy
  • Drive and execute product launch and modes of communication

Requirements:

  • Strong understanding of the financial services industry, knowledge of alternative assets
  • Experience using marketing automation tools
  • Strong proven track record of sucessfully executing marketing campaigns
  • Track record of successfully launching a product and the marketing tactics
  • Bachelor's degree required

