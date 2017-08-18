Seeking a Marketing Manager for a financial technology firm that provides CRM services, virtual data rooms, and cloud software solutions into the financial services sector. Looking for a strong Marketing candidate that has experience marketing to buy side firms and banks. The ideal candidate loves being in a hands on role where they will be responsible for developing marketing materials. You should have past experience developing and executing a go to market strategy.



My client is a company that started in 2001 that has become one of the leaders in its space. Looking for candidates that like to be in a collaborative, hands on, and open environment. You would be workly directly with the Head of Marketing on a daily basis.





Responsibilities:



Participate in creating a go to market strategy

Create different marketing tactics and materials for multiple marketing channels

Work alongside the product and sales team to create the best strategy

Drive and execute product launch and modes of communication

Requirements:



Strong understanding of the financial services industry, knowledge of alternative assets

Experience using marketing automation tools

Strong proven track record of sucessfully executing marketing campaigns

Track record of successfully launching a product and the marketing tactics

Bachelor's degree required

Please apply in with your resume now! The interview process is moving quickly.