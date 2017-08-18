Marketing Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $90 - $130 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 18th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Marketing Manager for a financial technology firm that
provides CRM services, virtual data rooms, and cloud software
solutions into the financial services sector. Looking for a
strong Marketing candidate that has experience marketing to buy
side firms and banks. The ideal candidate loves being in a hands
on role where they will be responsible for developing marketing
materials. You should have past experience developing and
executing a go to market strategy.
My client is a company that started in 2001 that has become one of the leaders in its space. Looking for candidates that like to be in a collaborative, hands on, and open environment. You would be workly directly with the Head of Marketing on a daily basis.
Responsibilities:
- Participate in creating a go to market strategy
- Create different marketing tactics and materials for multiple marketing channels
- Work alongside the product and sales team to create the best strategy
- Drive and execute product launch and modes of communication
Requirements:
- Strong understanding of the financial services industry, knowledge of alternative assets
- Experience using marketing automation tools
- Strong proven track record of sucessfully executing marketing campaigns
- Track record of successfully launching a product and the marketing tactics
- Bachelor's degree required
Please apply in with your resume now! The interview process is moving quickly.