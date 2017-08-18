Algorithmic Trader - Execution | Global Multi-billion dollar hedge fund

A client of ours is looking for an execution algorithm analyst to join their dynamic group working for a top hedge fund in NYC. The position they are looking to fill is most suited to individuals who are looking to pursue a career in algorithmic trading as they will be working directly alongside traders, technologists and quant researchers. This role is within a hedge fund that is currently growing organically due to market demands within the industry and they are looking for only the brightest candidates who have a track record and skill set that can be leveraged by a challenging and innovative working environment.



Responsibilities:

-Algo execution of FX/Futures Trading Strategies

-Conduct quantitative and statistical research on pre-trade data, monitor portfolio risk, and other portfolio analytics

-Deliver actionable results on the execution aspect of the trading book

-Transaction cost analysis projects and other quantitative research projects associated with the trading and investment management process

-Development and enhancement of trading desk systems and infrastructure as well as alpha research



Requirements:

-Strong programming skills in C and Java

-Ability to anticipate problems and effectively follow up

-Masters degree in a computational field

-5 years of experience in algo trading



