Sales Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $140 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 18th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Senior Sales Engineer for a leading financial
technology firm that specializes in providing compliance and risk
management products. Looking for a senior candidate that has
experience going on road shows, meetings, and conferences where
they are the leading liaison for potential clients. The ideal
candidate is a product demo expert at creating and giving
presentions into the financial services space.
My client has been a leader in the compliance area for the past thirty years, having offices globally, and looking to continuously expand their team. Their products have been rated number one it's space over and over again. This is an amazing opportunity to work alongside some of the best sales people in the business and with a very well established firm.
Responsibilities:
- Creating and giving product demo's
- Acting as a relationship manager to help assist in the onboarding process
- Work closely with the sales team and the product management team
- Act as a technical subject matter expert
Requirements:
- Compliance or risk management experience preferred
- AML knowledge is an added bonus
- 7-12 years in a client facing, relationship management, or pre-sales role
- Proven track record in sales
- Strong knowledge of the financial services industry
If you are interested in this role, please apply in now!