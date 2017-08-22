Associate, Trade Support Specialist
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Gillian O'Brien (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5604
Email click here
Associate, Trade Support Specialist - Leading Global Bank
The role I am working on is an Associate level Trade Support Specialist for my client, who is a leading global bank. This individual will work with all front office teams, supporting trading, marketing, and XVA groups. This will also include coverage of swaps, options, FX, and credit across the major currencies. Daily responsibilities will likely include supporting the options and rates desks in daily risk and PnL reconciliation, as well as creating end of day reports for traders. The hire will also be expected to run daily stress tests for the options desks, monitor daily curve and volatility, and executing short term FX rolls and repos. This is a great opportunity for a sharp and talented junior who wants to take the next step in their career by adding experience with a bank that is globally recognized.
My client is an interest rates derivatives trading company headquartered in New York, with offices internationally. They are an established derivatives dealer with a broad product portfolio, and specific emphasis on interest rates and foreign exchange.
Responsibilities:
- Analyzing and calculating valuation differences
- Analyzing new deal valuations and risk, including market, credit, funding etc.
- Become familiar with trading tools/systems
- Perform daily new deal reconciliation for options and rates desks
- Assist traders in performing market analysis and analyze trading strategies
- Work with middle and back office groups to resolve any portfolio discrepancies
- Assist all front office groups with adhoc requests and projects
Qualifications:
- 3-5 years of fixed income derivatives experience in similar role
- Strong fixed income product knowledge including swaps, options, fx, credit
- Strong Excel and VBA skills
- Strong communication and analytical skills
- Motivated, ability to work well under pressure and proactive
- Strong multitasker with the ability to work several projects/issues at one time.