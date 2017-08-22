Associate, Trade Support Specialist - Leading Global Bank





The role I am working on is an Associate level Trade Support Specialist for my client, who is a leading global bank. This individual will work with all front office teams, supporting trading, marketing, and XVA groups. This will also include coverage of swaps, options, FX, and credit across the major currencies. Daily responsibilities will likely include supporting the options and rates desks in daily risk and PnL reconciliation, as well as creating end of day reports for traders. The hire will also be expected to run daily stress tests for the options desks, monitor daily curve and volatility, and executing short term FX rolls and repos. This is a great opportunity for a sharp and talented junior who wants to take the next step in their career by adding experience with a bank that is globally recognized.





My client is an interest rates derivatives trading company headquartered in New York, with offices internationally. They are an established derivatives dealer with a broad product portfolio, and specific emphasis on interest rates and foreign exchange.





Responsibilities:



Analyzing and calculating valuation differences

Analyzing new deal valuations and risk, including market, credit, funding etc.

Become familiar with trading tools/systems

Perform daily new deal reconciliation for options and rates desks

Assist traders in performing market analysis and analyze trading strategies

Work with middle and back office groups to resolve any portfolio discrepancies

Assist all front office groups with adhoc requests and projects



Qualifications:



3-5 years of fixed income derivatives experience in similar role

Strong fixed income product knowledge including swaps, options, fx, credit

Strong Excel and VBA skills

Strong communication and analytical skills

Motivated, ability to work well under pressure and proactive

Strong multitasker with the ability to work several projects/issues at one time.













