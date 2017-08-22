A Tier One US Investment Bank is currently seeking to hire multiple headcount at the Director Level within their Model Validation team. This role will focus on Wholesale Credit Risk models across Commercial Real Estate and Commercial & Industrial portfolios. This bank has been doing astoundingly well recently and these are all expansion hires for the team. Candidate can be considered for a VP level is they do not meet Director requirements.



Responsibilities:



- Perform sophisticated model validation activities for the firm's entire wholesale portfolio, with a strong focus on CRE and C&I models



- Strategize with senior management regarding model improvements and more effective methodologies to be implemented across the firm



- Communicate model results to internal stakeholders



- Sit on various risk and model committees and take a lead on providing guidance in terms of both business risk and model risk



Qualifications:



- 8 to 12 years of quantitative risk experience, ideally within banking



- Previous hands-on model validation or model development experience with wholesale credit risk models



- Advanced degree in quantitative field; PhD preferred but not required



- Strong communication skills and ability to provide thought leadership to other teams in the firm