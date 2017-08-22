Director of Model Validation - Wholesale Credit
Location United States,
Remuneration $170,000 - $250,000
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tony Hanna (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A Tier One US Investment Bank is currently seeking to hire
multiple headcount at the Director Level within their Model
Validation team. This role will focus on Wholesale Credit Risk
models across Commercial Real Estate and Commercial &
Industrial portfolios. This bank has been doing astoundingly well
recently and these are all expansion hires for the team.
Candidate can be considered for a VP level is they do not meet
Director requirements.
Responsibilities:
- Perform sophisticated model validation activities for the firm's entire wholesale portfolio, with a strong focus on CRE and C&I models
- Strategize with senior management regarding model improvements and more effective methodologies to be implemented across the firm
- Communicate model results to internal stakeholders
- Sit on various risk and model committees and take a lead on providing guidance in terms of both business risk and model risk
Qualifications:
- 8 to 12 years of quantitative risk experience, ideally within banking
- Previous hands-on model validation or model development experience with wholesale credit risk models
- Advanced degree in quantitative field; PhD preferred but not required
- Strong communication skills and ability to provide thought leadership to other teams in the firm