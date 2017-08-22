The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Sr Network Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $140 - $150 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Senior Network Engineer - Chicago

My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for a lead/manager/senior network engineer. This position with have both direct and indirect reports here in Chicago as well as overseas.

Skills Preferred

  • Experience working with Juniper/Arista/Cisco
  • Knowledge of Exchange network topologies
  • Expertise in multicast routing and low latency
  • Experience in maintaining internet security and VPN connections
  • Python is a plus

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.

