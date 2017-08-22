The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Alpha Researcher

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Our client, a quantitative hedge fund, located in downtown Chicago is looking to add an Alpha Researcher to their growing team. The firm runs multiple strategies with a focus on equities and has a global scope. They are looking to grow their quantitative research team by adding an experienced alpha researcher. This is a great opportunity for a candidate with industry experience that is looking to work on a collaborative with some of the strongest professionals on the market.

Job Requirements

  • Advanced degree in Financial engineering, mathematics, statistics or related field
  • At least 2 years experience in the financial services industry, ideally with a hedge fund, asset management or investment bank
  • Strong knowledge of the US & International Equity markets (the firm works across all sectors)
  • Strong programming experience in one of the following languages: Python, C, C , R
  • Strong communication skills both written and verbal, and the desire to work in a collaborative environment
  • Experience implementing Machine Learning techniques would be a plus but are not required for this position

