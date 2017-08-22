Ph.D. Quantitative Researcher
Location United States,
Remuneration $110000 - $175000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
A leading proprietary trading firm, located in downtown Chicago, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its High-Frequency research team. The team is looking for an individual with excellent problem-solving skills and the desire to work in a collaborate and growing team.
Job Requirements:
- PhD. in mathematics, statistics and/or physics
- Strong programming background, specifically C and python
- Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
- Strong communication skills, written & verbal
- Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required.