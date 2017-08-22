European Sales - Private Equity
Location United Kingdom
Updated 22nd Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ross Kelly
I am working on behalf of a fund placement client operating
within the private equity space. My client continues to
successfully raise primary capital on behalf of their clients
utilising a global market of qualified investors. In the last 15
years, they have successfully raised 30 Billion Euros across 30
mandates, hitting or exceeding their targets with a 93% success
rate. In their latest growth strategy, they are looking to bring
on an experienced sales representative to deliver growth across
their European market.
The Job -
- Directly report to head of capital raising
- Liaise with fund managers and investors across the European market
- Increase AUM by successfully penetrating institutional investors across the UK and European market
- Assist in due diligence requests
- Lead and arrange fundraising projects and presentations
- Prepare marketing materials, roadshows, conferences and media to aid projects
The Candidate -
- Experience in a Sales, Business Development or fundraising role previously
- Success across an institutional investor base
- Experience and understanding of the private equity space
- Educated to a degree level or equivalent
- Understanding of how to produce marketing materials
- Strong communication skills
If you are interested in discussing the role further, please send a word formatted CV to apply.a33ho1ghmsp@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk