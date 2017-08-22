I am working on behalf of a fund placement client operating within the private equity space. My client continues to successfully raise primary capital on behalf of their clients utilising a global market of qualified investors. In the last 15 years, they have successfully raised 30 Billion Euros across 30 mandates, hitting or exceeding their targets with a 93% success rate. In their latest growth strategy, they are looking to bring on an experienced sales representative to deliver growth across their European market.



The Job -



Directly report to head of capital raising

Liaise with fund managers and investors across the European market

Increase AUM by successfully penetrating institutional investors across the UK and European market

Assist in due diligence requests

Lead and arrange fundraising projects and presentations

Prepare marketing materials, roadshows, conferences and media to aid projects



The Candidate -



Experience in a Sales, Business Development or fundraising role previously

Success across an institutional investor base

Experience and understanding of the private equity space

Educated to a degree level or equivalent

Understanding of how to produce marketing materials

Strong communication skills

If you are interested in discussing the role further, please send a word formatted CV to apply.a33ho1ghmsp@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk