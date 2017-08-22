The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

European Sales - Private Equity

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ross Kelly

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email

I am working on behalf of a fund placement client operating within the private equity space. My client continues to successfully raise primary capital on behalf of their clients utilising a global market of qualified investors. In the last 15 years, they have successfully raised 30 Billion Euros across 30 mandates, hitting or exceeding their targets with a 93% success rate. In their latest growth strategy, they are looking to bring on an experienced sales representative to deliver growth across their European market.

The Job -

  • Directly report to head of capital raising
  • Liaise with fund managers and investors across the European market
  • Increase AUM by successfully penetrating institutional investors across the UK and European market
  • Assist in due diligence requests
  • Lead and arrange fundraising projects and presentations
  • Prepare marketing materials, roadshows, conferences and media to aid projects


The Candidate -

  • Experience in a Sales, Business Development or fundraising role previously
  • Success across an institutional investor base
  • Experience and understanding of the private equity space
  • Educated to a degree level or equivalent
  • Understanding of how to produce marketing materials
  • Strong communication skills

If you are interested in discussing the role further, please send a word formatted CV to apply.a33ho1ghmsp@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

