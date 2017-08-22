Urgent Hiring: Contract Business Analyst



I'm representing a client for an available business analyst role at a tier-one US Investment Bank in New York City. The team I'm working with is looking for a business analyst with experience taking ownership of several projects and ensuring the successful delivery of all projects to time and budget. The ideal candidate will have worked as a business analyst at a major financial institution, with significant experience in portfolio management and full knowledge of the processes involved in portfolio creation and rebalancing.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Gathering requirements and translating the business details into technical documents while articulating open questions and raising risks and issues as they come up

Performing end to end functional testing and coordinating the execution of UAT and SIT for a variety of technology platforms

Managing changes in project scope, responding to potential crises, and devising contingency plans for multiple ongoing projects

Defining the project's objectives and overseeing quality control throughout its lifecycle, and providing status reports to management and stakeholders





Required skills/certifications



Significant experience with portfolio management systems, investment products, analytics, and financial planning

Strong knowledge of the portfolio creation and rebalancing processes

Knowledge of how different asset classes (e.g. cash products, equity, fixed income, alternative investments, etc.) affect customized portfolios

Experience with MS Visio or other software used to represent requirement flows

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Nice to have:



CFA Certification

MBA

Knowledge of options, UITs, insurance products, and annuities







