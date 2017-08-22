Business Analyst - Portfolio Management
Urgent Hiring: Contract Business Analyst
I'm representing a client for an available business analyst role at a tier-one US Investment Bank in New York City. The team I'm working with is looking for a business analyst with experience taking ownership of several projects and ensuring the successful delivery of all projects to time and budget. The ideal candidate will have worked as a business analyst at a major financial institution, with significant experience in portfolio management and full knowledge of the processes involved in portfolio creation and rebalancing.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Gathering requirements and translating the business details into technical documents while articulating open questions and raising risks and issues as they come up
- Performing end to end functional testing and coordinating the execution of UAT and SIT for a variety of technology platforms
- Managing changes in project scope, responding to potential crises, and devising contingency plans for multiple ongoing projects
- Defining the project's objectives and overseeing quality control throughout its lifecycle, and providing status reports to management and stakeholders
Required skills/certifications
- Significant experience with portfolio management systems, investment products, analytics, and financial planning
- Strong knowledge of the portfolio creation and rebalancing processes
- Knowledge of how different asset classes (e.g. cash products, equity, fixed income, alternative investments, etc.) affect customized portfolios
- Experience with MS Visio or other software used to represent requirement flows
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Nice to have:
- CFA Certification
- MBA
- Knowledge of options, UITs, insurance products, and annuities
