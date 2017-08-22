The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Business Analyst - Portfolio Management

Location United States,

Remuneration $80 - $100 per hour

Employment type contract

Updated 22nd Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Levin (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

Urgent Hiring: Contract Business Analyst

I'm representing a client for an available business analyst role at a tier-one US Investment Bank in New York City. The team I'm working with is looking for a business analyst with experience taking ownership of several projects and ensuring the successful delivery of all projects to time and budget. The ideal candidate will have worked as a business analyst at a major financial institution, with significant experience in portfolio management and full knowledge of the processes involved in portfolio creation and rebalancing.

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Gathering requirements and translating the business details into technical documents while articulating open questions and raising risks and issues as they come up
  • Performing end to end functional testing and coordinating the execution of UAT and SIT for a variety of technology platforms
  • Managing changes in project scope, responding to potential crises, and devising contingency plans for multiple ongoing projects
  • Defining the project's objectives and overseeing quality control throughout its lifecycle, and providing status reports to management and stakeholders



Required skills/certifications

  • Significant experience with portfolio management systems, investment products, analytics, and financial planning
  • Strong knowledge of the portfolio creation and rebalancing processes
  • Knowledge of how different asset classes (e.g. cash products, equity, fixed income, alternative investments, etc.) affect customized portfolios
  • Experience with MS Visio or other software used to represent requirement flows
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Nice to have:

  • CFA Certification
  • MBA
  • Knowledge of options, UITs, insurance products, and annuities




To apply online please click the 'Apply' button. For a confidential discussion about this role please contact Jeffrey at 646-253-0202 or apply.a33ho1ghn99@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.


