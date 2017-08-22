Client Analyst
A leading global expert network and primary research company
serving the financial services community is hiring a Client
Analyst. Their network of roughly 250,000 professionals provides
expertise and insights spanning all industries. They connect
clients and experts via phone and in-person consultations,
conference events, custom surveys and moderated round table
events.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct industry research to identify and prospect industry experts
- Monitor industry news, identify market trends, and
- Establish valuable professional relationships with senior-level to C-Level industry professionals.
- Target and recruit experts to client's project specifications
- Make High-Volume calls and emails
- Effectively build a referral network through professional associations and other relationships to help develop business
- Clearly and effectively deliver value of joining the network
- Work closely with management to ensure projects are prioritized and fulfilled in a timely manner
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree with 3.0 GPA or higher
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Leadership qualities, positive energy, and the ability to adapt to change in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to work in a team atmosphere, but also manage projects independently
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills and detail-oriented
- Sales experience is a plus