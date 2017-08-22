The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Client Analyst

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

A leading global expert network and primary research company serving the financial services community is hiring a Client Analyst. Their network of roughly 250,000 professionals provides expertise and insights spanning all industries. They connect clients and experts via phone and in-person consultations, conference events, custom surveys and moderated round table events.

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct industry research to identify and prospect industry experts
  • Monitor industry news, identify market trends, and
  • Establish valuable professional relationships with senior-level to C-Level industry professionals.
  • Target and recruit experts to client's project specifications
  • Make High-Volume calls and emails
  • Effectively build a referral network through professional associations and other relationships to help develop business
  • Clearly and effectively deliver value of joining the network
  • Work closely with management to ensure projects are prioritized and fulfilled in a timely manner

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's degree with 3.0 GPA or higher
  • Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
  • Leadership qualities, positive energy, and the ability to adapt to change in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to work in a team atmosphere, but also manage projects independently
  • Excellent organizational and time-management skills and detail-oriented
  • Sales experience is a plus



Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader