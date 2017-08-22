PhD Quant Researcher - quantitative - research - equity - derivatives - analyst



This position is for a global investment management firm which is looking to hire an entry level quantitative researcher to join its infrastructure. This is the opportunity to work with leading people in the field to develop and research into systematic trading strategies which will then be implemented. Currently, this management firm differentiates itself through its consistent ability to generate high-quality returns for their investors.





Career opportunities include applying quantitative skills to cutting edge of finance with a rare opportunity for promotion to Vice President in 3 to 4 years, based on performance. In addition there will be competitive financial rewards, relative to performance and position.



Skill Sets

• Research mind set: be a deep thinker, creative, smart and a self-starter

• Strong coding ability in C , Python, R, Java, Matlab

• PhD or Msc in Computer Sciences, Financial Economics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Financial Engineering, or any other relevant mathematical or financial disciple



This firm is going through a sustained amount of growth and his hiring across a number of positions for its Quant research team. This hire is fundamental in driving the trading desk's performance going forwards.



