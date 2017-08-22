The Physical Oil settlements team supports trading activity by processing physical oil trades and freight costs. The physical oil settlements role involves processing invoices and providing supporting documents, verification of cash payments and receipts, as well as resolution of breaks and issues, in relation to physical oil trades.

The successful candidate will be expected to quickly understand the physical oil trades and movement processes from deal/costs capture through to the associated settlement processes. Access to trading systems will be given to view and understand the costs associated with physical oil trades booked by the desk.





Responsibilities:

The team will be responsible for several key steps in the trade/costs life cycle for commodity products. In this role posted, it will be for settlement of physical oil trades. They are:



Working closely with the Sales and Trading/Traffic & Ship Ops to process the trades/ costs and resolve any settlement disputes.

Processing the settlements of physical oil & freight trades through the IDEFT settlement system and payment through SAP.

Static data maintenance for counterparties and internal accounts such as MDI's, vendor contact updates, etc.

Co-ordinate the account opening process for timely account opening for new counterparties.

Ensure all internal (i.e. from the Sales and Trading, Controllers) and external queries (i.e. counterparty, brokers, vendors etc.) are responded to daily, liaising with clients, traders, Controllers, Credit, Documentation, Tax, Legal & Compliance and IT

Identify and implement continuous improvement in systems and processes to increase efficiency and controls.





Qualifications:

Required:



Prior experience in Energy Commodities

Communication and Risk Awareness - Ability to understand, to communicate end to end lifecycle of trade/cost and to escalate risks and controls clearly and concisely

Numeracy and Attention to Detail - Able to learn trading concepts quickly and maintain a strong focus on control and accuracy for timely and sensitive costs settlements

Organizational Skills and Resilience - Ability to multi-task and handle pressure in fast-paced and highly intense environment

Initiative - High level of self-motivation and ability to take responsibility for assigned tasks; proactive attitude to learning and sharing the team's workload

Effective teamwork - Assisting others, switching tasks and cross training

Effective prioritization

Desire to learn new business, systems and processes

Ownership/Guardianship - Ability to take responsibility for tasks and issues and see them through to resolution.









