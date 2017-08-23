Futures & FX Trader (HEDGE FUND)
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $220000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 23rd Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Chris Schwuchow (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Futures & FX Trader
A hedge fund in the NYC area is looking to bring on a systematic trader to execute fx and futures strategies in the European and Asian markets. The candidate will have the ability to work in a collaborative team and will report directly to the head of trading. This is a growth hire for the team and the total compensation will be around $120,000 - $220,000 depending on the candidate's experience.
Job Responsibilities:
- Develop and manage proprietary trading strategies on Eurodollar/swaps markets and Treasury yield curve, futures/cash markets.
- Backtesting systematic trading strategies, conducting market microstructure research and algorithmic execution
- Covering the Asian, European, US markets (rotational shift)
Skills:
- Strong product knowledge in Futures/FX (International markets)
- Programming skills in Python (preferred)
- Great communication skills