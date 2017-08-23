The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A hedge fund in the NYC area is looking to bring on a systematic trader to execute fx and futures strategies in the European and Asian markets. The candidate will have the ability to work in a collaborative team and will report directly to the head of trading. This is a growth hire for the team and the total compensation will be around $120,000 - $220,000 depending on the candidate's experience.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Develop and manage proprietary trading strategies on Eurodollar/swaps markets and Treasury yield curve, futures/cash markets.
  • Backtesting systematic trading strategies, conducting market microstructure research and algorithmic execution
  • Covering the Asian, European, US markets (rotational shift)

Skills:

  • Strong product knowledge in Futures/FX (International markets)
  • Programming skills in Python (preferred)
  • Great communication skills

