Java Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $150 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 24th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Java Developer - Chicago

My client is an investment bank in Chicago looking to add a Java developer to their team to build complex problems developing cutting edge systems. Through this opportunity you will be working with off-shore development teams alongside industry leaders to make significant contributions to the field.

Skills Preferred

  • Experience building web interfaces
  • Strong JavaScript and Linux/Unix skills
  • Strong knowledge of JavaScript framework
  • Experience in RESTful architecture
  • 5 years of professional experience

