Head of Sales

Location United States,

Remuneration $120000 - $140000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 24th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5602

Email click here

A leading company is looking for pure sales hunter to come in and build a market presence. Sales director will manage a group of sales managers on how to sell POS solutions to new customers. Experience selling merchant services and has an extensive knowledge of ecommerce.

Responsiblities:

  • Set a direction of business by thinking innovatle about how to acheive best results possible form team or companys perspective.
  • Inspire, motivate and manage team members and take a solution driven approach to problem solving in order to consistently achieve and exceed monthly and annual deal volume, revenue and attachment rate targets
  • A masterful approach to the entire sales process, to products and processes and to sales management.

Qualification:

  • 5-7 years of selling merchant services
  • track history of acheiving quota
  • Execute activity levels for calls, meetings, quotes, and new opportunities added to the sales funnel each month.

