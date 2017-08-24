Head of Sales
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $140000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 24th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
A leading company is looking for pure sales hunter to come in and
build a market presence. Sales director will manage a group of
sales managers on how to sell POS solutions to new customers.
Experience selling merchant services and has an extensive
knowledge of ecommerce.
Responsiblities:
- Set a direction of business by thinking innovatle about how to acheive best results possible form team or companys perspective.
- Inspire, motivate and manage team members and take a solution driven approach to problem solving in order to consistently achieve and exceed monthly and annual deal volume, revenue and attachment rate targets
- A masterful approach to the entire sales process, to products and processes and to sales management.
Qualification:
- 5-7 years of selling merchant services
- track history of acheiving quota
- Execute activity levels for calls, meetings, quotes, and new opportunities added to the sales funnel each month.