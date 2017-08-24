Director of CCAR Modeling - Card
A Tier One US Investment Bank based in Wilmington, Delaware is
seeking to add a highly experienced individual to their CCAR
Modeling team that focuses on their credit card portfolio. This
team is expanding quite quickly due to strong firm performance
and growth of their card portfolio. You will be in charge of
managing a team of 5 individuals focused on developing CCAR and
loss forecasting models.
Responsibilities:
- Manage a team to build robust CCAR and Loss Forecasting models for the firm's credit card portfolio
- Act as a thought leader in regards to new and innovative modeling techniques to be implemented across the firm
- Hire, train, and coach new and current members of the team
- Strategize with senior stakeholders regarding business use of the models and methods to mitigate risk across the card portfolios
Qualifications:
- 10 years of model development or validation experience; experience with CCAR models
- Work experience in a major credit card company or investment bank
- Experience with credit card portfolios
- PhD or Masters in Quantitative field
- Knowledge of one or more of the following: SAS, Python, R, Matlab, SQL, etc.
- Strong effective communication skills