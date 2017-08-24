A Tier One US Investment Bank based in Wilmington, Delaware is seeking to add a highly experienced individual to their CCAR Modeling team that focuses on their credit card portfolio. This team is expanding quite quickly due to strong firm performance and growth of their card portfolio. You will be in charge of managing a team of 5 individuals focused on developing CCAR and loss forecasting models.



Responsibilities:



Manage a team to build robust CCAR and Loss Forecasting models for the firm's credit card portfolio

Act as a thought leader in regards to new and innovative modeling techniques to be implemented across the firm

Hire, train, and coach new and current members of the team

Strategize with senior stakeholders regarding business use of the models and methods to mitigate risk across the card portfolios

Qualifications:



10 years of model development or validation experience; experience with CCAR models

Work experience in a major credit card company or investment bank

Experience with credit card portfolios

PhD or Masters in Quantitative field

Knowledge of one or more of the following: SAS, Python, R, Matlab, SQL, etc.

Strong effective communication skills





