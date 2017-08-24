Alpha Researcher



Our client, a quantitative hedge fund, located in downtown Chicago is looking to add an Alpha Researcher to their growing team. The firm runs multiple strategies with a focus on equities and has a global scope. They are looking to grow their quantitative research team by adding an experienced alpha researcher. This is a great opportunity for a candidate with industry experience that is looking to work on a collaborative with some of the strongest professionals on the market.



Job Requirements



Advanced degree in Financial engineering, mathematics, statistics or related field

At least 2 years experience in the financial services industry, ideally with a hedge fund, asset management or investment bank

Strong knowledge of the US & International Equity markets (the firm works across all sectors)

Strong programming experience in one of the following languages: Python, C, C , R

Strong communication skills both written and verbal, and the desire to work in a collaborative environment

Experience implementing Machine Learning techniques would be a plus but are not required for this position