A client of ours is looking for a quantitative researcher to join their dynamic team working for a top tier hedge fund in New York City. The position they are looking to fill is most suited to individuals who are looking to pursue a career in research and trading working directly alongside senior quant's.



Responsibilities will include:



- Identifying areas in need of quantitative and statistical analysis



- Quantitative research on alpha generation and macro-economic data



- Utilizing various programming languages to interpret data and apply it to real life situations that positively effect portfolio performance



- Working alongside a dynamic team that strives towards creating innovate strategies



Candidates should possess:



- Masters degree in a computational field, PhD preferred



- 3-5 years of experience in quantitative research



- Strong programming skills



- Excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think outside of the box



