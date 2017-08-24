VP/Director - OTC Derivative Valuations - Credit Complex Securities



A client of ours is looking to grow its IPV & valuations team that is directly responsible for the support and idea generation behind a $5 billion portfolio. The firm is a leading hedge fund located in New York City, and they're interested in hiring a talented VP/Director level expert within the IPV & valuations space. The portfolio consists of OTC Derivatives across equities, fixed income, commodities, and FX securities, and the team is responsible for pricing verification, valuations, and monitoring of the portfolio constituents. The ideal candidate will also be making recommendations and aid with the management activities of these securities.



Responsibilities will include:



- Statistical modeling including price verification and valuation of complex securities

- Research and analytical work across multiple asset classes focused on security & portfolio level price testing

- Portfolio monitoring including VAR, Stress Testing, and risk monitoring

- Provide recommendations to trade and rebalance portfolios

- P&L Analysis and overview of trading book

- P&L Reconciliations and trade book monitoring

- Independent price verification and valuations



The ideal candidate should possess:



- 6 years of experience in a valuations or other middle office function role directly supporting OTC Derivatives

- Extensive financial knowledge of all types of asset classes (equities, fixed income, commodities, etc) and their derivatives

- Advanced degree in finance or a computational field

- Programming knowledge in Excel, VBA, etc

- Strong communication skills and interpersonal skills

- Desire to pursue a career in fund management





