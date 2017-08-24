Quantitative Trader - High/Medium frequency Futures



A spin-off fund with an AUM base of $1b based in New York is looking for a mid-senior level quant to join their dynamic electronic trading team. The firm has been around for 5 years, and is currently expanding organically to keep up with capital inflows and a profitable track record.



The vacancy that they are looking to fill at the moment is a Senior level role on their trading desk doing full cycle research, development, and implementation of medium to high frequency trading strategies alongside the investment committee. This firm offers the ideal scenario for anyone who is looking for a challenging role that will expose them to a dynamic team environment and exceptional opportunity for career progression.



Responsibilities will include:



- Systematic and quantitative research and development of higher frequency trading strategies across global futures markets

- Research and implementation of new data sets into developmental strategies

- Back testing and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements

- Market microstructure research and alpha signal research across futures

- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas



Ideal candidates should possess:



- 5 years of experience in a related field

- Exceptional programming and quantitative skills

- Strong programming skills in various languages

- Masters degree in a computational field, Ph.D preferred

- Drive to succeed and see results



