Network Engineer-Hedge Fund
Location United States,
Remuneration $90000 - $110000 per annum, Benefits: +BONUS +BENEFITS
Employment type perm
Updated 24th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Network Engineer - Major Financial Services Firm! -
Boston
- $90,000K - $110,000K Bonus Benefits!
- Join a specialist networking team!
- Work with bleeding edge technologies!
This leading financial firm is looking for an experienced Network
Engineer to implement and manage all network operations and the
systems infrastructure. This is an incredible opportunity to work
in a start-up feel atmosphere, backed by a successful company.
The role involves:
- Implementing, managing & supporting all aspects of Network Operations & Security
- Network design, configuration and monitoring
- Overseeing elements of the network security protocols and mechanisms
- Network troubleshooting & problem resolution
Experience needed:
- Proven Cisco, VMware, and Juniper Skills
- Network security & firewalls knowledge
- Load Balancing experience
- 5-10 years of Networking Experience preferred
This opportunity would really suit somebody who is tired of being a 'small cog in a large machine'. If you want to work for an organization where your ideas will be listened to and implemented whilst performing a function that is truly valued, call Victoria Hurley at 857-305-8398 and send your resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com.