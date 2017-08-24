Network Engineer - Major Financial Services Firm! - Boston



$90,000K - $110,000K Bonus Benefits!

Join a specialist networking team!

Work with bleeding edge technologies!

This leading financial firm is looking for an experienced Network Engineer to implement and manage all network operations and the systems infrastructure. This is an incredible opportunity to work in a start-up feel atmosphere, backed by a successful company.



The role involves:



Implementing, managing & supporting all aspects of Network Operations & Security

Network design, configuration and monitoring

Overseeing elements of the network security protocols and mechanisms

Network troubleshooting & problem resolution

Experience needed:



Proven Cisco, VMware, and Juniper Skills

Network security & firewalls knowledge

Load Balancing experience

5-10 years of Networking Experience preferred



This opportunity would really suit somebody who is tired of being a 'small cog in a large machine'. If you want to work for an organization where your ideas will be listened to and implemented whilst performing a function that is truly valued, call Victoria Hurley at 857-305-8398 and send your resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com.





