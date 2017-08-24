The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Network Engineer-Hedge Fund

Location United States,

Remuneration $90000 - $110000 per annum, Benefits: +BONUS +BENEFITS

Employment type perm

Updated 24th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

Network Engineer - Major Financial Services Firm! - Boston

  • $90,000K - $110,000K Bonus Benefits!
  • Join a specialist networking team!
  • Work with bleeding edge technologies!

This leading financial firm is looking for an experienced Network Engineer to implement and manage all network operations and the systems infrastructure. This is an incredible opportunity to work in a start-up feel atmosphere, backed by a successful company.

The role involves:

  • Implementing, managing & supporting all aspects of Network Operations & Security
  • Network design, configuration and monitoring
  • Overseeing elements of the network security protocols and mechanisms
  • Network troubleshooting & problem resolution

Experience needed:

  • Proven Cisco, VMware, and Juniper Skills
  • Network security & firewalls knowledge
  • Load Balancing experience
  • 5-10 years of Networking Experience preferred


This opportunity would really suit somebody who is tired of being a 'small cog in a large machine'. If you want to work for an organization where your ideas will be listened to and implemented whilst performing a function that is truly valued, call Victoria Hurley at 857-305-8398 and send your resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com.


Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader