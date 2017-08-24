Director of Sales
We are currently working with an amazing and revolutionary
start-up in the Fin-Tech Space. They are the leader in the
Institutional Debt Capital Markets. They are running a platform
that allows corporate and government bond issuance to be
completely digital thus transforming how investment banks,
corporations, and governments issue bonds.
Responsibilities
- Create a sales strategy
- Build and Manage a small team
- Prospect bond issuer, investor and underwriter executives and perform qualification to uncover and solve clients' issues.
- Oversee the client relationship with the objective of securing existing business and winning new business.
- Lead and execute sales and strategic initiatives for recurring and incremental revenue in the company's product suite.
- Establish strong, long-term customer relationships with key decision makers.
- Lead the wider team of client, sales, marketing and technical specialists.
- Provide domain expertise relative to the customer segment
Requirements
- Bachelors Degree.
- Experience within software vendor or financial services firm
- 5 years of enterprise sales with a proven track record of revenue contribution.
- Relevant sales experience in financial services industry, in a B2B setting.
- Understanding of a product sales process.
- Ability to generate leads and working with channel partners.
- Significant knowledge in fixed income market.
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
- High level of energy, self-starting and motivated for continuous improvement.