AVP/VP Loss Forecasting Modeler
Location United States,
Remuneration $100,000 - $160,000
Employment type perm
Updated 25th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lauren Hayes (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5601
Email click here
A Tier One US Investment Bank based is seeking qualified
individuals to serve as the AVP/VP Loss Forecasting Modeler. This
position is responsible for developing various loss forecasting
models for this firm's credit card portfolio. This group is known
throughout the industry for being one of the strongest teams in
the space. Candidates joining this team will develop skills
involving innovative modeling techniques and have unique access
to senior management on a daily basis.
Responsibilities:
- Develop a variety of loss forecasting models for the firm's credit card portfolio
- Utilize machine learning and next generation analytics to build more robust models
- Analyze, develop and implement credit risk strategies
- Maintain existing relationships with stakeholders and partners
Qualifications:
- Ph.D. or Masters in a quantitative field
- 2-5 years of experience for AVP
- 5 years of experience for VP
- Experience working within financial services, developing or validating risk models