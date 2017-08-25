The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A Tier One US Investment Bank based is seeking qualified individuals to serve as the AVP/VP Loss Forecasting Modeler. This position is responsible for developing various loss forecasting models for this firm's credit card portfolio. This group is known throughout the industry for being one of the strongest teams in the space. Candidates joining this team will develop skills involving innovative modeling techniques and have unique access to senior management on a daily basis.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop a variety of loss forecasting models for the firm's credit card portfolio
  • Utilize machine learning and next generation analytics to build more robust models
  • Analyze, develop and implement credit risk strategies
  • Maintain existing relationships with stakeholders and partners

Qualifications:

  • Ph.D. or Masters in a quantitative field
  • 2-5 years of experience for AVP
  • 5 years of experience for VP
  • Experience working within financial services, developing or validating risk models



