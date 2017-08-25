Software Engineer | Premier Investment Management Firm | NYC



Compensation: $150,000 - $200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading investment management firm that develops and deploys systems as well as models to drive their business and financial markets worldwide. From automated trading systems to risk management techniques, data architectures and distributed computing platforms, our developers and quantitative professionals build and provide robust, scalable best-in-class solutions. They are looking for a Software Engineer to join their largest division team.



This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Must have 2-7 years experience with full lifecycle development/architecture of programming technologies using any of the languages such as C , Java, and or C#.

Experience with concurrency and memory management on various domains.

Prior experience with machine learning libraries and techniques.

Someone who enjoys algorithms and data structuring.

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.