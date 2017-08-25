SAP ABAP Engineer | Premier Trading Firm
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Selby Jennings
Compensation: $150,000 - $200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is an industry leading financial in New York City. They are looking for an Engineer to join their team who has deep SAP experience with working knowledge of ABAP.
This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This Full-Time opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Duties:
- Requirements gathering
- Full Product Life Cycle analysis and design
- Hands on coding in ABAP
- QA and Application Scenario Testing
- Implementation and maintenance
Required:
- 5 years SAP IT experience.
- Working knowledge of ABAP development (SAP Netweaver 7.0 on up)
- Strong grasp of Object Oriented design and paradigm
- Strong debugging and troubleshooting skills (ABAP specifically)
Preferred:
- SAP SCM, SRM and FI modules
- Workflow EDI and ALE experience
This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to apply.a33ho1ghpgk@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-789-4537.