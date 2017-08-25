SAP ABAP Engineer | Financial Firm | NYC



Compensation: $150,000 - $200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading financial in New York City. They are looking for an Engineer to join their team who has deep SAP experience with working knowledge of ABAP.



This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This Full-Time opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.





Duties:



Requirements gathering

Full Product Life Cycle analysis and design

Hands on coding in ABAP

QA and Application Scenario Testing

Implementation and maintenance







Required:



5 years SAP IT experience.

Working knowledge of ABAP development (SAP Netweaver 7.0 on up)

Strong grasp of Object Oriented design and paradigm

Strong debugging and troubleshooting skills (ABAP specifically)







Preferred:



SAP SCM, SRM and FI modules

Workflow EDI and ALE experience







This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to apply.a33ho1ghpgk@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-789-4537.





