Site Reliability Practice Lead | Tier 1 financial firm



Location: New York City, NY



Compensation: $250,000 - $450,000 (Total Comp)



My client is a leading financial firm with over 100 years of in investment banking. They are headquartered in New York City and they are currently looking for an SRE professional for their growing infrastructure practice. You will serve as an SRE infrastructure subject matter expert in addition to having authority over strategic operation within your area of expertise. This firm offers a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and exponential growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Required Skills and Experience:



Bachelors Degree in Computer Science (or related technical major) from a strong academic program.

5-10 yrs. of technical expertise in Site Reliability or DevOps Infrastructure Engineering.

Experience with AWS, Azure, or Google cloud architecture and engineering.

Experience with building full DevOps lifecycle environments including source control, build, CI/CD, debugging, deployment, log monitoring, and scripting.

Experience within a Linux environment, and experience with Python or Bash scripting.

Experience with utilizing CI/CD and automation tools like Jenkins, Chef, Puppet, Ansible, Docker containers, etc.

Desired Skills and Experience:



Cloud Certifications (AWS, AZURE, Google)

4 or more consecutive years experience at Leading Technology Firms, Fortune 500 companies, or Financial institutions

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the financial industry. If you're interested please send your resume to apply.a33ho1gkw4b@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-789-4537.











