Responsibilities

  • Independent pricing and analysis of Equity derivatives, including exotic derivatives using proprietary quantitative models and market data inputs.
  • Lead the development, testing and calibration of relevant models alongside quantitative and technology teams.
  • Be responsible for producing, analyzing, and verifying valuation movements within portfolios on a daily basis with reference to wider market activity, trade events, and sensitivity analysis.
  • Initiate and deliver analytics around the valuation service including management information.
  • Establish and develop strong relationships with external and internal parties, working directly with senior management and providing regular input in decision-making processes.
  • Daily interaction and communication with senior counterparts in front office trading and quant teams for position marking validation and controls.
  • Work with relevant departments to develop price-testing and reserve policies, consistent with principles of valuation and control.
  • Train new team members and lead initiatives as needed.


Qualifications

  • Bachelor's Degree required in Finance or a related field.
  • Advanced degrees in Financial Engineering, Quantitative Finance, Applied Mathematics, Statistics etc. preferred.
  • 4 years direct experience with valuations & price-testing of derivatives, ideally in a sell-side institution.
  • Ability to explain a valuation by analyzing its constituent parts and how it is calculated.
  • Must have a full and up-to-date understanding of the lifecycle of derivatives and be able to investigate and explain valuation movements using sensitivity based analysis.
  • Strong communication skills to establish credibility and build strong relationships.
  • Strong technical ability - hands-on experience with models, complex spreadsheets, process automation etc.
  • Knowledge of programming e.g. VBA, SQL is an advantage.

