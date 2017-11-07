Algorithmic Trader - Global Multi-million dollar hedge fund

Our client is a rapidly emerging investment management firm in NYC that is looking to expand their team with quantitative traders that have a strong track record in researching, developing and managing medium frequency algorithmic trading strategies.



Responsibilities:

- Managing a portfolio of Algo futures Trading Strategies

-Conduct quantitative and statistical research on pre-trade data, monitor portfolio risk, and other portfolio analytics

-Transaction cost analysis projects and other quantitative research projects associated with the trading and investment management process

-Development and enhancement of trading desk systems and infrastructure as well as alpha research



Requirements:

-Strong programming skills in C and Java

-Ability to anticipate problems and effectively follow-up

-Masters degree in a computational field

-5 years of experience in trading



