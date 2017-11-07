Algorithmic Trader
Location United States,
Updated 07th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Algorithmic Trader - Global Multi-million dollar hedge
fund
Our client is a rapidly emerging investment management firm in NYC that is looking to expand their team with quantitative traders that have a strong track record in researching, developing and managing medium frequency algorithmic trading strategies.
Responsibilities:
- Managing a portfolio of Algo futures Trading Strategies
-Conduct quantitative and statistical research on pre-trade data, monitor portfolio risk, and other portfolio analytics
-Transaction cost analysis projects and other quantitative research projects associated with the trading and investment management process
-Development and enhancement of trading desk systems and infrastructure as well as alpha research
Requirements:
-Strong programming skills in C and Java
-Ability to anticipate problems and effectively follow-up
-Masters degree in a computational field
-5 years of experience in trading