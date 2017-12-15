Private Equity Valuations, Associate



A top global investment bank is looking to grow their private equity valuations team in New York, and are interested in speaking with young professionals with stellar backgrounds and track records in the private equity/m&a/structuring space.



The team supports the private equity business across a wide range of diverse portfolios, including real estate investments, credit, etc. This is a high-performing and close-knit team and offers strong salary packages and benefits for successful applicants.



Responsibilities



Manage investment valuations and valuation reviews; develop, implement, and review valuation policies and procedures

Advise investment teams after review of 100 investments valuations to ensure technical accuracy and propriety of methods and inputs, present findings and recommendations to firm's valuation committee, and address inquiries from fund auditors

Identify and communicate potential engagement opportunities to executive management

Work with executive management, providing insight and expertise on target industries, market and competitor information focusing on the financial services sector

Mentor junior members on the team, and participate in hiring decisions where applicable

Spearhead new initiatives and policies for process improvement and better workflow management

Requirements

