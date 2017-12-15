Private Equity Valuations, Associate
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 15th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Adriel Chang (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
Private Equity Valuations, Associate
A top global investment bank is looking to grow their private equity valuations team in New York, and are interested in speaking with young professionals with stellar backgrounds and track records in the private equity/m&a/structuring space.
The team supports the private equity business across a wide range of diverse portfolios, including real estate investments, credit, etc. This is a high-performing and close-knit team and offers strong salary packages and benefits for successful applicants.
Responsibilities
- Manage investment valuations and valuation reviews; develop, implement, and review valuation policies and procedures
- Advise investment teams after review of 100 investments valuations to ensure technical accuracy and propriety of methods and inputs, present findings and recommendations to firm's valuation committee, and address inquiries from fund auditors
- Identify and communicate potential engagement opportunities to executive management
- Work with executive management, providing insight and expertise on target industries, market and competitor information focusing on the financial services sector
- Mentor junior members on the team, and participate in hiring decisions where applicable
- Spearhead new initiatives and policies for process improvement and better workflow management
Requirements
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Economics, or a related degree,
- MBA from a top accredited university, or additional professional accreditation such as CFA or ASA is an advantage
- 1-3 years direct experience in a valuations capacity at a financial services institution
- Experienced with constructing and reviewing financial and statistical models e.g. DCF, comparable company and transaction, stock option, loss curves
- Strong communication and presentation skills, and able to manage complex workflows and stay on task across large amounts of data