Location United States,

Remuneration $160000 - $210000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits

Updated 09th Nov 2017

Machine Learning | Greater Boston Area

Leading Financial Firm

A leading financial firm in the greater Boston area is seeking a newly created top-tier data scientist. This group analyzes massive amounts of data sources to provide real-time information on high-level investment decisions. Qualified candidates will be self-sufficient with a strong drive to learn and implement the latest in data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Requirements

  • Advanced degree in a computer science related industry
  • Expert level skills in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science
  • 5 years professional experience
  • Extensive knowledge of structured and unstructured data sets
  • Proficient programmer

