Machine Learning Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Austin Brodsky (Bos)
Phone +1 617 322 0144
Email click here
Machine Learning Engineer - Leading Financial
Firm
A leading financial firm here in Boston is looking for a strong software engineer/data scientist to work with a group that analyzes massive amounts of data sources to provide real-time information on high-level investment decisions
The firm has been investing large amounts of capital, so they can continue to be one of top performers in the marketplace. If you are looking to apply the latest machine learning techniques to find alpha across asset classes, then you could be a strong fit for this role.
Responsibilities
- Being the firm's expert on machine learning methods and advanced statistical analysis
- Implement models and tools that directly impact the investment process
- Developing tools with the research team to identify security selection opportunities
- Structuring tools that monitor and evaluate existing portfolio strategies
- Creating tools and metrics for risk management related to portfolio construction and optimization
Required Skills
- Strong background with big data, artificial intelligence and data science
- 3 years working within the fixed income, currencies, and commodities markets
- Hands on software development experience in Python and/or C
- Excellent communication skills
- Desire and eagerness to pursue a career in quantitative investment management