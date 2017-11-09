Machine Learning Engineer - Leading Financial Firm



A leading financial firm here in Boston is looking for a strong software engineer/data scientist to work with a group that analyzes massive amounts of data sources to provide real-time information on high-level investment decisions



The firm has been investing large amounts of capital, so they can continue to be one of top performers in the marketplace. If you are looking to apply the latest machine learning techniques to find alpha across asset classes, then you could be a strong fit for this role.



Responsibilities

Being the firm's expert on machine learning methods and advanced statistical analysis

Implement models and tools that directly impact the investment process

Developing tools with the research team to identify security selection opportunities

Structuring tools that monitor and evaluate existing portfolio strategies

Creating tools and metrics for risk management related to portfolio construction and optimization



Required Skills



Strong background with big data, artificial intelligence and data science

3 years working within the fixed income, currencies, and commodities markets

Hands on software development experience in Python and/or C

Excellent communication skills

Desire and eagerness to pursue a career in quantitative investment management





