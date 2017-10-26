Fixed Income Quant | Hedge Fund | New York



NY based hedge fund with 5 billion in AUM is looking for an experienced quant analyst to join their team covering a variety of fixed income structured products. This candidate will work alongside some of the industries top quants and traders to assist in the creation and development of new models. If you have applied experience and want to join a dynamic and growing team please apply.



Responsibilities:







Build quantitative models involving analysis of large data sets for various fixed income instruments.

Build systematic trading strategies

Research and stay informed/updated on market trends.

Assist the technology department with the creations of tools and metrics for risk management library

Support ad-hoc requests from fixed income PM's and traders

Daily communication with senior decision maker.



Requirements:



