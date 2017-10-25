The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Systems Administrator

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 25th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Hayley Danch (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Senior Systems Administrator
This role will be a system and network lead role. They will be responsible for communicating with various internal teams and external vendors. Windows administration knowledge is a plus. Must want to be a technically hands-on manager that is aggressive and self-motivated.

Requirements:

  • Deep understanding of Linux/Unix systems
  • Understanding of project management and trading systems
  • At least 5 years relevant experience
  • Management experience or team lead experience
  • Systems or networking administration skills

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader