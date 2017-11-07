Trade Support Engineer - High-Frequency Market Making Firm



My client is a leading high-frequency trading firm that is looking to add a trade support engineer to its growing team in downtown Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the trading industry looking for a new challenging career opportunity.



This individual will be responsible for: collaborating across trading, IT, and software development teams to ensure that the trading system is running smoothly and efficiently. Remaining up to date with the firm's proprietary trading system. Providing in-house technical support to traders.



Job Requirements



Bachelor's or Associate's degree in Information Systems, Systems, Computer Science, or a similar field preferred

Comfortable with Linux, automation tools, and using the command line

Experienced with Python, Bash, Databases structures and scripting techniques

Quick to learn and apply new concepts

Understanding risk and compliance procedures and controls

Team player

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to operate effectively in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.

Available to join an on-call rotation and work outside of core business hours or on weekends

Trading industry experience is a plus