UI Software Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration £60000 - £85000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Brittney Reiley (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
UI Software Developer -Trading Firm
My client is a start-up trading firm that is looking to add a UI Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced startup environment.
This individual will be responsible for
- Offering technical knowledge in analyzing, designing, estimating, and developing software applications
- Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues
- Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues
- Work in an Agile Environment
- Designing and Developing with little Supervision
Job Requirements
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
- Must have strong hands-on experience in .NET and WPF, HTML 5, JSON
- Experience with Node, REST, JavaScript, and C is a plus
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively