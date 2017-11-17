Head of market risk control required for leading global investment bank

Reporting to the Global Head of market risk Control, you will be a key member of the market risk team and will run the market risk control function in London.



The senior manager in this role will have the following responsibilities:



Manage the "Run The Bank" market risk control team, ensuring that market risks are measured, visible and monitored against limits where appropriate

Maintain existing systems infrastructure to ensure reporting is accurate, quick and efficiently operated

Understand market risks being run within the business and escalate issues as necessary

Work with global market risk management team on the roll-out of a consistent framework to calculate and analyze new regulatory capital charges for market risk (both from a regional and global perspective)

Manage the "Change The Bank" market risk systems team to deliver strategic market risk change programs and to work in partnership with front office and support functions on projects initiated outside of the market risk area

Contribute to the globalization and centralization drive for market risk reporting in conjunction with the current strategic change in the market risk systems

Work as key member of the global risk and market risk teams and interface with all support functions to further integrate sites into strategic regional set-up

Contribute to the globalization and centralization drive for risk reporting

Provide direct coverage on internal and external audit and on SOX controls for the market risk area



The successful candidate is likely to have the following background and skill set:

