My client, a leading Global Provider of FinTech Services has recently created a Quality Engineer position in the Greater Boston area. The newly created role has been created as part of a change initiative and will have a high level of visibility across this 700 person organization. This company has made the international FinTech top 100 for ten consecutive years and are currently working on some bleeding-edge technology.They are looking for candidates who can impact a variety of key strategic initiatives and projects across the organization as well as offer a background in the development field.



Responsibilities



Sustain regression tests for allotted feature areas.

Detect, record, and track issues or defects.

Outlining and scripting automated tests.

Evaluate, build or request test tools/framework changes



Skills Required



Possess a strong expertise with the development of automated tests within a test automation framework.

Knowledge of an object-oriented programming language.

A strong grasp of RESTful Web technologies.

Knowledge with testing Web Services.

Possess an analytical skill set that and strong communication skills.

Prior professional experience with SaaS scalable technologies.



