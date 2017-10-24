Lead Quality Engineer
My client, a leading Global Provider of FinTech
Services has recently created a Quality Engineer position in the
Greater Boston area. The newly created role has been created as
part of a change initiative and will have a high level of
visibility across this 700 person organization. This company has
made the international FinTech top 100 for ten consecutive years
and are currently working on some bleeding-edge technology.They
are looking for candidates who can impact a variety of key
strategic initiatives and projects across the organization as
well as offer a background in the development field.
Responsibilities
- Sustain regression tests for allotted feature areas.
- Detect, record, and track issues or defects.
- Outlining and scripting automated tests.
- Evaluate, build or request test tools/framework changes
Skills Required
- Possess a strong expertise with the development of automated tests within a test automation framework.
- Knowledge of an object-oriented programming language.
- A strong grasp of RESTful Web technologies.
- Knowledge with testing Web Services.
- Possess an analytical skill set that and strong communication skills.
- Prior professional experience with SaaS scalable technologies.
