My client, a leading Global Provider of FinTech Services has recently created a Quality Engineer position in the Greater Boston area. The newly created role has been created as part of a change initiative and will have a high level of visibility across this 700 person organization. This company has made the international FinTech top 100 for ten consecutive years and are currently working on some bleeding-edge technology.They are looking for candidates who can impact a variety of key strategic initiatives and projects across the organization as well as offer a background in the development field.

Responsibilities

  • Sustain regression tests for allotted feature areas.
  • Detect, record, and track issues or defects.
  • Outlining and scripting automated tests.
  • Evaluate, build or request test tools/framework changes


Skills Required

  • Possess a strong expertise with the development of automated tests within a test automation framework.
  • Knowledge of an object-oriented programming language.
  • A strong grasp of RESTful Web technologies.
  • Knowledge with testing Web Services.
  • Possess an analytical skill set that and strong communication skills.
  • Prior professional experience with SaaS scalable technologies.


