My client, a leading Hedge Fund in downtown Boston has recently created an exclusive C#/SQL Developer position. This newly created role has been created as part of a change initiative and will have a high level of visibility across this 700 person organization. This company is one of the largest hedge funds in Boston and is currently working on some bleeding-edge technology.



The ideal candidate for this position would meet the following qualifications;

- A firm grasp on T-SQL and C# - Back End Development.

- Strong expertise with JavaScript, Angular, and C# - Front End Development.

- Experience with reporting tools.

- Experience in Automated Unit Testing.



Job Responsibilities

- Maintain and support software and possess the ability to take requests via verbally or digitally.

- Create and execute an action plan from evaluation process through to completion.

- Develop new reports and improve current reports using Microsoft SQL Server services.

- Create a QA test plan.



If this position is of interest please contact me via email or my direct line which are listed below;

Email - apply.a33ho1gjbpo@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

Phone - 617-322-0142



Best Regards,