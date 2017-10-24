Lead C#/SQL Developer
My client, a leading Hedge Fund in downtown Boston has recently
created an exclusive C#/SQL Developer position. This newly
created role has been created as part of a change initiative and
will have a high level of visibility across this 700 person
organization. This company is one of the largest hedge funds in
Boston and is currently working on some bleeding-edge technology.
The ideal candidate for this position would meet the following qualifications;
- A firm grasp on T-SQL and C# - Back End Development.
- Strong expertise with JavaScript, Angular, and C# - Front End Development.
- Experience with reporting tools.
- Experience in Automated Unit Testing.
Job Responsibilities
- Maintain and support software and possess the ability to take requests via verbally or digitally.
- Create and execute an action plan from evaluation process through to completion.
- Develop new reports and improve current reports using Microsoft SQL Server services.
- Create a QA test plan.
If this position is of interest please contact me via email or my direct line which are listed below;
Email - apply.a33ho1gjbpo@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk
Phone - 617-322-0142
Best Regards,