Senior Windows Systems Engineer | Washington D.C.



Compensation: $150,000 - $180,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that specializes in research & technology trading decision which is based just outside the Washington D.C. area in Chevy Chase. They are actively growing their infrastructure team and are looking for a Sr. Windows Systems Engineer to join their team.



Desired Skills and Experience:



The ideal candidate will have 7-10 years of experience and come from a financial services or hedge fund/hft background.

Create, manage and engineer virtual and physical servers of Windows 2008 through Windows 2016 operating systems.

Manage/configure VMware ESX virtual infrastructure including disaster recovery, backups and replication topology

Experienced in both the technical aspects of Windows systems as well as creating strategy and vision for long-term plans

Managing of infrastructure vulnerabilities using Microsoft's SCCM, WSUS, or other third party tools

Experience with Active Directory, Storage, and Windows Server a huge plus.

Create PowerShell scripts and other batch processes in support of system administration tasks

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to nyctechdesk@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.