Data Engineer
Updated 25th Oct 2017
Responsibilities:
-Design and monitor data workflow
- Uses Python and Java to develop data tool-kits
-Educate users on how to troubleshoot and manage problems within company's platform
- Improve financial analytics platforms
Requirements:
- Experience with Hadoop 2 cluster management
- Experience with Hadoop SQL interfaces (Hive and Impala)
- Python experience
If interested send resumes to apply.a33ho1gjbtl@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call Hayley at 312 800 062