Do you have a couple of years experience working for an investment manager in client services or sales support? Are you looking for a long term opportunity with an international company who can develop your skills?



A global investment manager is looking to hire a junior person to support the sales team with client services, research, and marketing. The role will be based in the Frankfurt where you will be part of an international team, working with German speaking clients.



This is an ideal position for a candidate with 1 or 2 years experience working in a sales support position for an investment manager or hedge fund and looking to develop a long term in client servicing, sales, relationship management or portfolio management.



Responsibilities:



As a member of the global client servicing team, this role will take responsibility for the German markets, therefore fluency in German and English is essential for the position.



Communicate research to the sales team on new products, areas for investment, market research, and competitor analysis.

Act as the dedicated point of contact for sales, investments and client queries.

Support the marketing team with events, presentations, and reports where necessary.

Maintain an up to date CRM system.

Support the sales team with ad-hok tasks where required.

Work along side the operations team on fund documentation, maintenance of commercial agreements, rebates and platform agreements.

Assist with opening and closing of funds when required.

Skills / Experience:



Native German speaking with fluency in English.

Previous experience working in a client servicing or support position within a hedge fund or asset manager.

Have a commercial education background and an interest in the investment markets.

Strong technical skills and good financial knowledge.

Do you have a client services profile and would like more information?



Contact: Alice Corp - alice.corp[@]selbyjennings.ch





