Client Services Associate - Geneva



A global investment management firm is looking to hire a Client Services Associate for their Asset Management Team in Geneva. The company has a solid track record in offering institutional investors professional asset management solutions.



You will be responsible for developing the European markets, proactively marketing their products and building up the team. The firm is looking to hire a dedicated and reliable individual to join their team, who is looking for the next step in their career. Fluency in French is essential, and a good level in English is also required.



What you will do:



Developing new relationships with institutional clients

Act as the first point of contact for client queries and requests.

Plan, prepare and execute internal and external client events.

Create regular and ad hoc client reports.

Maintain an up to date CRM and statistics system as well as customer databanks.

Take responsibility for controlling holdings and movements of funds.

Support the sales team in the preparation of sales materials.

Who you are:



Have completed education within a bank or relevant university degree.

Some knowledge of the capital markets and investment funds business.

Previous experience working for an asset manager in a similar role

Fluent in French and English

Experience in client services

Strong communication skills and adaptability.

If you are interested in this Client Services Associate role and can see this as a long term opportunity to work within investment management, please email a copy of your CV in MS. Word format to Daria Arenberg: daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch



