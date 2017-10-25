Senior Institutional Sales
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Excellent
Employment type perm
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
Senior Institutional Sales - Geneva
We are seeking an experienced individual to join the Institutional client team who will concentrate on proactively establishing business relationships. As part of this team, the individual will work amongst various sales and client service professionals and also interface with product strategists, portfolio managers, and research and due diligence teams. This individual will be responsible for driving new business relationships, providing superior client service and retaining existing clients.
This position will be based in Geneva. The ideal candidate should have a high degree of integrity and professionalism, a successful track record building relationships with institutional clients within an asset management organization and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Successful candidates will have demonstrable:
- Achievements in a consultative sales/relationship management role
- Capacity to build positive and effective internal and external relationships
- Existing relationships with institutions in Switzerland
- Experience in sales and marketing
- High level of integrity, honesty, diligence, and loyalty
- Drive/ambition for professional success
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Experience developing and implementing sales/marketing business plans
Qualifications:
- 8-10 years of Institutional financial services sales, client service, and marketing experience
- Bachelors degree, Masters degree and/or CFA preferred
- Candidate should be a mature communicator capable of handling high-profile prospects or clients
- Excellent (written and verbal) communication and presentation skills
- Broad-based knowledge as well as the ability to manage a sales process from lead generation to relationship management, including administering sales plans, prospecting profiles, call reports, and marketing initiatives on a timely basis
Profile:
The Candidate should be autonomous and should be able to work independently but also collaboratively within a team environment. He should have the ability to utilize superior analytical and critical thinking skills.
If you would like to apply, please address applications to Ms. Daria Arenberg. To apply, please send a copy of your CV in MS Word Format to daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch