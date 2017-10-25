Senior Institutional Sales - Geneva





We are seeking an experienced individual to join the Institutional client team who will concentrate on proactively establishing business relationships. As part of this team, the individual will work amongst various sales and client service professionals and also interface with product strategists, portfolio managers, and research and due diligence teams. This individual will be responsible for driving new business relationships, providing superior client service and retaining existing clients.





This position will be based in Geneva. The ideal candidate should have a high degree of integrity and professionalism, a successful track record building relationships with institutional clients within an asset management organization and an entrepreneurial spirit.





Successful candidates will have demonstrable:



Achievements in a consultative sales/relationship management role

Capacity to build positive and effective internal and external relationships

Existing relationships with institutions in Switzerland

Experience in sales and marketing

High level of integrity, honesty, diligence, and loyalty

Drive/ambition for professional success

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience developing and implementing sales/marketing business plans

Qualifications:



8-10 years of Institutional financial services sales, client service, and marketing experience

Bachelors degree, Masters degree and/or CFA preferred

Candidate should be a mature communicator capable of handling high-profile prospects or clients

Excellent (written and verbal) communication and presentation skills

Broad-based knowledge as well as the ability to manage a sales process from lead generation to relationship management, including administering sales plans, prospecting profiles, call reports, and marketing initiatives on a timely basis

Profile:





The Candidate should be autonomous and should be able to work independently but also collaboratively within a team environment. He should have the ability to utilize superior analytical and critical thinking skills.





If you would like to apply, please address applications to Ms. Daria Arenberg. To apply, please send a copy of your CV in MS Word Format to daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch





