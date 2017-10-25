Senior Systems Engineer - Financial Services - Boston



• $90,000 - $110,000K base Bonus Excellent Benefits!

• Join a newly established, systems support team!

• Work with cutting edge technologies!



This financial services company is seeking their skilled Systems Engineer to maintain & provide 3rd line support to their business-critical system, with a background in Windows Servers, Scripting, Networking, Citrix, VMWare and Active Directory.



The role involves:

• High end, 3rd line support of the Windows Server Infrastructure

• Problem management & resolution

• Scripting

• Disaster recovery

• Managing networking and security related issues



Skills needed:

• Extensive experience with Windows Servers and VMWare

• Some scripting experience

• An understanding of networking

• Linux and VMWare are also all very desirable

• Ideally, you would have experience working within the financial services industry, but not required



Within this role, you will work within a fast-paced team environment where your hard work will be recognized and rewarded!



Please send your latest resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com or call me at (857) 305-8398 and I will give you more information on the role.



