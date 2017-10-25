The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Systems Engineer - Financial Services - Boston

• $90,000 - $110,000K base Bonus Excellent Benefits!
• Join a newly established, systems support team!
• Work with cutting edge technologies!

This financial services company is seeking their skilled Systems Engineer to maintain & provide 3rd line support to their business-critical system, with a background in Windows Servers, Scripting, Networking, Citrix, VMWare and Active Directory.

The role involves:
• High end, 3rd line support of the Windows Server Infrastructure
• Problem management & resolution
• Scripting
• Disaster recovery
• Managing networking and security related issues

Skills needed:
• Extensive experience with Windows Servers and VMWare
• Some scripting experience
• An understanding of networking
• Linux and VMWare are also all very desirable
• Ideally, you would have experience working within the financial services industry, but not required

Within this role, you will work within a fast-paced team environment where your hard work will be recognized and rewarded!

