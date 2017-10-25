Senior Systems Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 25th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Senior Systems Engineer - Financial Services -
Boston
• $90,000 - $110,000K base Bonus Excellent Benefits!
• Join a newly established, systems support team!
• Work with cutting edge technologies!
This financial services company is seeking their skilled Systems Engineer to maintain & provide 3rd line support to their business-critical system, with a background in Windows Servers, Scripting, Networking, Citrix, VMWare and Active Directory.
The role involves:
• High end, 3rd line support of the Windows Server Infrastructure
• Problem management & resolution
• Scripting
• Disaster recovery
• Managing networking and security related issues
Skills needed:
• Extensive experience with Windows Servers and VMWare
• Some scripting experience
• An understanding of networking
• Linux and VMWare are also all very desirable
• Ideally, you would have experience working within the financial services industry, but not required
Within this role, you will work within a fast-paced team environment where your hard work will be recognized and rewarded!
Please send your latest resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com or call me at (857) 305-8398 and I will give you more information on the role.