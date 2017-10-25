Spanish Senior Private Banker
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration £180000 - £230000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 25th Oct 2017
Company Carlton Senior Appointments
Contact Michael Solliez
Phone 020 3758 8850
Email click here
My client is looking for a Relationship Manager covering the
Spanish private banking market in Geneva. They have experienced
rapid growth within Western Europe and are looking for an
individual with the expertise to help capitalize on this trend by
developing a Spanish desk.
My client is seeking entrepreneurial individuals with a clear business strategy to help direct this project.
The candidate should have extensive experience covering the Spanish market and the ability to operate autonomously, in order to create traction within the market and subsequently develop a team.
Requirements:
- 8-10 years minimum of wealth management experience.
- Currently managing a portfolio of CHF150 million plus.
- Can demonstrate evidence of strategic level decision making.
- Current network of HNW and UHNW individuals within Spain (locals or abroad).
- Able to reside/relocate to Switzerland.
Responsibilities:
- Run clients investment portfolio.
- Run both Discretionary & Advisory Mandates.
- Manage already existing relationships.
- Responsible for relevant strategy.
- Have a network of clients that can be transferred.
- Be client-facing.