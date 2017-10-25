My client is looking for a Relationship Manager covering the Spanish private banking market in Geneva. They have experienced rapid growth within Western Europe and are looking for an individual with the expertise to help capitalize on this trend by developing a Spanish desk.



My client is seeking entrepreneurial individuals with a clear business strategy to help direct this project.

The candidate should have extensive experience covering the Spanish market and the ability to operate autonomously, in order to create traction within the market and subsequently develop a team.



Requirements:

8-10 years minimum of wealth management experience.

Currently managing a portfolio of CHF150 million plus.

Can demonstrate evidence of strategic level decision making.

Current network of HNW and UHNW individuals within Spain (locals or abroad).

Able to reside/relocate to Switzerland.



Responsibilities:

