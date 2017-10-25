FO Quant Analyst - Senior VP
QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - SENIOR VP
QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - TIER 1 AMERICAN INVESTMENT BANK, LONDON
Selby Jennings has started working with a tier 1 American Investment bank in London who are looking for a Senior VP Quant Analyst to join their front office team.
To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background, working with multiple assets and derivative products at an investment bank, hedge fund, or institutional asset manager.
Responsibilities include:
- Development, implementation and review of pricing models for the independent C library with future ownership potential of the models.
- Theoretical analysis of models under review
- Presentations findings of model review to key stakeholders
- Perform quantitative market, product and operational risk analysis
To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:
- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using C , R or SQL
- Extensive professional experience within multiple asset classes and derivative products
- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com
