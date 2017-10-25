Delta One Trader



Currently my client is an emerging propriety trading firm who focuses on market making and developing systematic financial strategies across a variety of asset classes. They are relatively small however this means every individual working there will be proactively influencing decisions and impacting the future of their company.



Currently we are looking for candidates to join their Delta one team. Successful candidates will be working closely with researchers and developers in helping to develop and improve their trading algorithms as well as implementing your own. This is an exciting opportunity as the pay-out structure is directly impacted by your PnL.



Having experience in either delta one products, derivatives or equity is essential.







Responsibilities



Design, develop and improve their current trading algorithms

Using algorithms to make markets in financial instruments

Manage the risks of a complex portfolio of financial instruments

Managing your own trading book

Work closely with researchers and developers

Implementing previous strategies with live track records



Requirements



Strong programming languages

Experience trading in options, equity, derivatives, futures and fx.

Live track record

Previous market making experience

Masters or PhD in Mathematics, Physics, Statistics or related subject





This position is interviewing at very short notice, is urgent, and candidates are encouraged to apply immediately to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



